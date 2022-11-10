WATCH: Dog Caresses Woman's Hair in Wholesome Gesture of Love

Dogs are humans' best friends. They never fail to amuse us with their antics. A video of something similar has been going viral on the internet. It will definitely make you go aww. In the heartfelt video shared on Twitter on Wednesday, a canine can be seen caressing its owner's hair, grabbing her attention. If you are a dog lover, then watching this clip will certainly make your day. In the short clip, one can see a dog lying on its back, adoring its pet parent who is busy with her phone. Then, the dog gently lifts its paw and caresses her hair to seek her attention.

Along with the video, the caption read, “Dog’s in love.” The video has been winning the hearts of Internet users ever since it was posted. It has grossed a huge amount of engagement and has amassed over thirty-three thousand likes, three thousand re-tweets, and seven million views.

It is evident through the comments that internet users are totally in love with the video. One user commented, “He's trying to get her to stop looking at her phone all the time.”

Another user wrote, “Doggo says, ‘How ken (can) ya see anything, Gurl, wit (with) all det (that) hair in yer (your) fase (face)'."

A third user penned, “That's probably her lover from previous birth, afterall, 'Why think separately of this life than the next when one is born from the last?’”

It is not the first time when a dog sent people into a tizzy with their adorable gesture. Earlier, an endearing video where a dog was helping its human with chores had won people over.

