Watch: Dog Chases Crocodile But What Happens Next Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Social media platforms often share baffling videos of nature and wild animals. There are ample predators and prey clips available on the internet. A video of a dog chasing a crocodile has been going viral on social media. The video opens with a crocodile chilling near a lake while a small dog runs towards him and chases it down. After a few frames, the crocodile appears to be chilling on the land while the dog again barks and runs behind the alligator.

However, the third time didn’t turn out the same way for the dog. This time, the dog goes towards the reptile and starts barking at it. As the dog moves, in a fraction of a second, the crocodile grabs it by the neck and takes it inside the lake. The owners of the dog can be heard screaming in the background.

The caption of the video read: “Fking retard owners."

The micro-blogging site users are reacting to the horrifying video, targetting the owner for neglecting their pet. One of the users wrote, “The gater got few chances to size the pet. Can you respect stupidity when the cost is high?"

Another person said, “That Croc was waiting, finally said enough is enough. Set that dog up. Great Job Owner (sic)."

One more cyber surfer added, “It was bound to happen eventually, enjoy your lunch gator!"

Another user mentioned, “I saw this a while back and the anger I felt inside is beyond expression. That poor dog."

The video has garnered more than 50,000 views since uploaded.

