Watch: Dog Escaping the Cage is The Most Adorable Prison Break You Will Ever See

The internet never stops serving us amazing videos and pictures on a daily basis. One such video, which shows a cute little dog breaking his prison, is winning hearts at the moment. A user named buitengebieden shared this video on his Twitter account and now it’s viral.

A dog, who has been imprisoned in an iron lattice prison ten times his height, was determined to escape that. Netizens are shocked after watching this video, which has received over 8 million views.

The dog managed to escape after breaking into the prison. After breaking the iron lattice prison, the dog ran away. It was about 10 times higher than his height. But somehow he managed to break out of the prison. No one could have imagined that a small puppy would be able to accomplish such a big feat. Dog’s style is loved by the netizens. He had proven his cleverness by escaping from jail.

The comments section is filled with comments. One of the users said, “I was terrified the little stinker was going to hurt himself/herself with the jump but no fear. Totally under control!"

Another wrote, “Right?! I know people that couldn’t figure that out."

One more wrote, “NEVER GIVE UP!!! That’s the message."

“Looks like my little dog made the faun’s maze so she doesn’t run away. In less than a second she disappeared, a spoiled dog," another said.

People are impressed with his skills and his message of never giving up.

