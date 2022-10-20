Watch: Dog Helps Farmer Parent Cut Crops, Video Goes Viral On Twitter

“Dogs are man’s best friends". This saying has often been proven to be true due to the sweetest actions by canines. Social media is home to lots of videos featuring dogs helping or cuddling with their parents. One such video, which shows a dog helping his farmer dad cut the crops, has gone viral on Twitter.

Captioned in Hindi, the text translated to, “This time the contract of harvesting the whole farm has been given to this guy." The 30-second footage showed the canine helping his farmer’s parents harvest the crops by cutting them with its teeth.

Advertisement

Moreover, the dog follows a proper order and doesn’t miss a single crop while doing its job. The canine further ensures that the crop has properly been uprooted and no part stays in the soil.

Moreover, as the dog does his job, there is another dog that seems to be on what looks like an “inspection duty" of each crop which he checks while moving from place to place.

Since being posted on October 18, the video has gone viral, and more than 1.46 lakh people have viewed it. Furthermore, the number of likes has crossed 5,000 and the numbers continue to escalate. Innumerable people found the video to be cutely funny and reacted with multiple laugh emojis. Others took a jibe at the corporate culture and called the dog “Employee of the year."

A user commented, “where to find it? I need to cut the fodder well for the animals at home."

Another user wrote, “It is working so that it can buy sweets and clothes for its children on Diwali."

A third user called the dog a ‘Bahubali’ and commented, “Bahubali has cut all the crops in the field."

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here