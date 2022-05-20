WATCH: Dog Helps Monkey Steal Chips, Netizens Awestruck by Unusual Friendship

The acts of co-dependence in the ecosystem are always a wondrous site since it proves how well-constructed nature is. These pre-defined symbiotic relationships such as oxpecker and mammals, anemones and clownfish, etc are some of the most popular examples of how different species help each other. But have you ever witnessed symbiosis between a dog and a monkey?

If not, then you must watch this video that is getting viral on social media. In the clip, a dog is seen standing near a general store. On the back of the canine is a monkey. Standing on the back of the dog, the monkey is trying to steal a packet of chips. While the monkey is at it trying to steal the packet, the dog is gazing at the packet which soon the pair might devour.

Unfortunately, the heist turned out to be a failure as the monkey loses balance and falls off the back of the dog. Giving up on the packet of chips, the dog hops on the back of the dog again.

Take a look at the video here:

Though shared in December last year, the video is getting viral again. The video has garnered thousands of views and comments. Netizens loved the friendship that the dog and the monkey had. Comments like “teamwork" and “parallel universe" added to the humour that the video ensued. Multiple laughing emojis featuring in the comment box were the evidence of that humour.

A similar video went viral in 2019 that was shared by The Dodo on YouTube.The clip shows another such odd pair and documented their relationship where the monkey loved riding her canine friend.

Watch the video here:

The video, too, was welcomed by netizens wholeheartedly. The clip garnered more than 10 lakh views and roughly 17,000 likes.

