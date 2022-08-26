WATCH: Dog Imitates His Injured Owner Walking Down Stairs Out of Sympathy

Dogs, who are known to be the most loyal pets, often imitate their owners in the most surprising ways. A viral video of a dog imitating his injured owner’s walking pattern has just proved the fact right. The clip was uploaded on a social media page titled Dogs of Instagram a couple of days ago and has garnered a great response from netizens.

The viral video begins with a caption that read, “How I come down the stair since breaking my ankle," and in the background, an injured woman is seen walking down a staircase. The unknown woman carefully takes one step after another to make sure she doesn’t worsen the condition of her broken ankle. In the very next moment, the video showcases the woman’s pet dog imitating her walking pattern. The pet dog’s footage in the clip is accompanied by another caption that states, “How my dog comes down the stairs since I broke my ankle."

The funny video was shared on the Instagram page with a short note that read, “These stairs are quite sus." Watch the viral clip below:

Within a couple of days, the clip earned around two million views and over 65 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of pet lovers also took to the comments section of the post to flood it with laughing emotions. A user said, “Pup is like, I’m not gonna have the same fate," another wrote, “I honestly think dogs do this so we won’t feel left out. Like they see us acting weird, so they act weird too so we feel comfortable."

A netizen who found the clip utterly funny added, “This is hilarious, bless him." Meanwhile, one more shared their personal experience with their dog’s behavioral change, “Omg I didn’t think they were that in tune with us. I had surgery and I can’t go up the steps as quickly as I used to, after seeing this video, I now realize why my dog goes up the steps so slowly too." The identity of the injured woman remains unknown but the Instagram page credited another Instagram user named Ashley Hall for the clip.

