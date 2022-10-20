Watch: Dog Jumps on Slide, Glides Down Over and Over Again; Internet Loves it

Dogs with their bizarre antics and playful tricks always keep us on our toes. Just take your pet out for a walk and watch them leap in joy, wagging their tails as if getting outside on a sunny day is the best thing that has happened to them. This viral video is likely to give you the same impression. And if you are a dog-lover, then it will surely be a blessing to your eyes!

A popular social media account named Pubity dropped an adorable video of a Labrador getting uncontrollably excited after it realized how fun playground slides can be! “Dog having the time of his life going down a slide," read the apt tweet.

The short clip captures the black Labrador pet springing on its feet, running almost like a cheetah, to climb up a flight of stairs to reach the top of the slide. Once the lively canine mounts atop, it arches its legs forward, taking a plunge down the winding, zig-zag slide, skidding in a whizz.

The lab does not even stop even when it reaches the bottom of the slide. Without wasting a moment, it sprints once again to climb up the stairs and enjoy the joyous ride for the second time. The video indicates that the dog might have glided down the slide a couple of times more before their owner probably had to drive the doggo away from playing their favourite sport.

The now-viral video has evoked multiple heart-warming reactions from netizens who have expressed themselves in the comments. The amount of peace that this is providing me right now. Oh, my heart," gushed one user. “This one ain’t ready to go home anytime soon," noted a second.

So far, the adorable video has grabbed more than 1.4 million views, collecting 676 likes and counting. This is not the first time, dogs were seen having the time of their lives at a playground. In another viral video, a toddler was seen helping a tiny pup up on a wooden platform. The pup taking small steps hops to a children’s slide and glides down below, wagging and jumping in joy to experience this wonderful moment. Watch the video here:

Did this video bring a smile to your face as well?

