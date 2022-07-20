Watch: Dog Licking, Biting Poster Of Ice Cream Is Today's Dose of Cuteness

The internet is full of light-hearted humorous animal content. Dog and cat videos are particularly famous for how they can put a smile on anyone’s face. One such video going viral right now is that of a dog who loves ice cream, licking and biting a poster thinking he can eat the ice cream made on it.

The poster, which seems to be an advertisement, shows 3 different types of ice cream, with the dog trying to lick the poster. He pokes it, tries to bite it and even licks the poster without realising that it’s not real ice cream. People are having a gala time sharing this video with their loved ones.

The video quickly went viral and currently has over 25,000 retweets with over 2 lakh likes. Netizens quickly took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the video. Many commended the person who shot the video for giving the dog ice cream, while others questioned the dogs’ ability to differentiate between a poster and a real ice cream. One user even claimed that the dog in the video is his by saying, ‘He’s my dog. His name is billy.’ Many others shared laughing emoticons and heart emojis appreciating the video. Some even shared their dogs eating ice cream.

Advertisement

The video has been uploaded on the social media platform Twitter. The video was shared by buitengebieden’s official page which is famous for sharing similar content. The page has its following who love the content that is posted on the channel.

Funny and cute animal content help to ease tension. Animal videos are the most popular and well-liked on the internet because they bring us joy and optimism. A daily dosage of pet cuteness is regarded to be beneficial to mental health.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.