Watch: Dog Spotted Running With Severed Head Of Man In Mexico

A video of a dog running down a street with a severed head of a man recently went viral on Twitter

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 18:01 IST

As the video progresses, it becomes quite evident that the dog was running around with a severed head of a man in its jaws.
We often come across a lot of videos of dogs being faithful and loyal to their owners on social media. However, once in a while, reports about dogs brutally attacking humans, leading to their death, also surface on the internet. And, one such shocking instance has taken Twitter by shock. A video of a dog running down a street with a severed head of a man recently went viral on the micro-blogging platform.

The caption of the video, which was shared on October 28, read, “Dog running down the street with a human head." The footage starts with a car turning around a corner. Soon, a dog is seen running on a pathway. As the video progresses, it becomes quite evident that the dog was running around with a severed head of a man in its jaws.

One of the hashtags mentioned in the tweet reveals that the stomach-churning incident took place in Mexico. Since being posted, the video amassed over 12.8k views on Twitter. Quite a few users slid into the comments section of the tweet to express their views on the video.

A user wrote, “2002 was the last time I stepped foot in Mexico. I used to live in Southern California so on rare occasions, I would go to Tijuana for a few hours. It had such a weird, dangerous vibe, I never went back. This is hell on earth!"

Another user, who presumably found the video fake, joked, “Uber Eats works differently in Mexico I guess."

A third user referred to a 2003 video game and commented, “So, Postal 2 is more realistic than I thought it was."

What are your thoughts on the spine-chilling footage?

