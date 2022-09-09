Watch: Dog Trudging on Shallow Waters Leaves Internet Enthralled

When we retire to our beds after a long and tiring day at work, social media often comes to our rescue. While some people resort to movies and web series, others seek solace with hilarious or heartwarming animal videos. Animal lovers are fond of such viral videos emerging on social media platforms that take minutes to drive the exhaustion away.

Recently, a Twitter account named Buitengebieden, handled by Sanders, a resident of the Netherlands shared a captivating video of a dog walking in the waters amid a beautiful location that has bewitched many social media users.

“Perfect," reads the caption of the tweet. The visual has already amassed over 1.4 million views and gathered a whopping 95.8k likes on the micro-blogging site.

The mesmerising video opens with a dog, seemingly taking a stroll in shallow waters. Only the silhouette of the canine is visible as the animal continues to walk on the glimmering waters, leaving a shadow beneath it. Surprisingly, the dog doesn’t drown as it continues to take its step forward.

The backdrop of the location offers a picturesque vista with pastel skies having mild blue and orange hues along with dark silhouettes of landscapes at a distance. The reflection of the pretty sky is vividly visible in the water, giving the impression that both the sky and the waters have united together, blended into one perfect picture.

Since being shared, the 13-second video has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens who were left fascinated at such an extraordinary sight. While one Twitter user enquired, “Good title, where is this?" another exclaimed, “This is what I imagine heaven must be like, but with more dogs,"

Earlier, a similar video captured by a woman named Kellie Rogers also went viral. The magical video presented the sight of two horses that seemed to walk on shallow waters seamlessly as if they were floating.

