Watch: Dog's Hilarious Reaction To Needle Gives Internet A Reason To Laugh

Fear of needles is common among kids. Even adults sometimes find it challenging to visit their doctors for necessary vaccines and blood tests. However, a video of a dog screaming whenever a needle is brought close to him has surfaced and netizens are having a blast.

Dogs play the role of precious pets for so many of us. People consider them part of the family and take care of them the same way. They are always properly vaccinated and go through treatments that sometimes cost a lot. In such a situation, dogs can often be seen being afraid of needles, for which vets have to distract them in order to inject them with the right medicine.

In this video, the doctor and nurse can be seen trying to inject a little Pomeranian with a needle. Whenever the needle is brought close to it, the dog starts to scream. The doctor and nurse can be seen laughing at this hilarious situation.

The video also brought criticism when animal lovers shared their sympathy for the dog. Some said that if a dog is afraid, it should be distracted rather than tortured. Many also enjoyed the funny video and shared the video with their friends and family.

The video was posted on Twitter by the official page of standard puppies. The post was shared with the caption, ‘So frigging cute and funny too.’ One user said, ‘Pomeranians are incredibly cute and adorable,’ while another compared the dog in the video with his own pet saying, ‘That is just like my Pom.’

One user even shared their own story of how dogs who moan like this can be difficult to handle for any professional, saying, “As a dog groomer, this isn’t funny, or cute. When dogs squeal like that it makes us look bad to people watching and for such a reaction to just having its feet touched I imagine the dog is a nightmare being groomed.

