WATCH: Dolphin Attacks Trainer During Miami Seaquarium Show in Chilling Video

Keeping wild animals captive and making them perform acts for visitors has always been a matter of debate. While animal rights activists express anguish against the practice, it still remains to be rampant. Now, a chilling video has come to light that shows a dolphin attacking her trainer at an aquarium as a terrified crowd witness. The video did rounds on the internet and even caught the attention of American animal rights organization PETA, who shared it on Twitter. The incident took place on Saturday at the Miami Seaquarium where dolphins were being made to perform for the crowd.

Advertisement

In the clip, a dolphin is seen attacking her trainer and ramming into her as she tries to get out of the aquarium. The trainer also gets tossed violently by the dolphin before managing to reach the edge.

The horrifying incident was recorded by a visitor named Shannon Carpenter who later shared it on social media, as reported by the New York Post. Shannon shared that one of the trainers, who is seen getting attacked in the video, was continuously hit by the dolphin and even pulled underwater.

He added that the children in the crowd could not sense that the act had gone wrong and were cheering. But, the adults were soon left terrified seeing a dolphin attack its trainer. Reportedly, after swimming desperately to come out of the pool, the trainer was left in shock and was consoled by other trainers. Luckily, the trainer did not sustain any serious injuries in the incident.

Taking note of the mishap, the park released a statement and said that the dolphin named “Sundace became spooked after running into the trainer," reported the publication. The statement further read that the dolphin collided in the water while performing in the Flipper show as per routine. It added that the incident was uncomfortable for both of them and that the dolphin got agitated and broke away from the routine before hitting her trainer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.