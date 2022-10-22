Watch: Donkey, Pulling Cart, Saved by Special ‘Safety Belt’ in Accident

Road accidents can’t be predicted and they happen out of the blue. However, casualties could still be minimised if people religiously followed traffic rules, including wearing a helmet for two-wheelers and a seat belt for four-wheelers. While many are known to flout these rules and put the lives of both themselves and others in danger, a man on a cart getting pulled by a donkey has been receiving attention for harnessing the animal to a ‘special’ safety belt, one that has saved its life.

A video, which shows how the very belt used to harness the donkey to the cart saved its life after the cart that it was pulling gets hit by a car from behind, is viral. Shared by the Twitter handle, Hasna Zaroori Hai, which occasionally posts hilarious videos, the video begins with a busy road in an undisclosed location. Then we see a cart being pulled by a donkey come into a scene but soon, a speeding four-wheeler comes and collides with the cart from behind.

The cart is propelled forward but the harness does not allow the animal to get flung away instead the animal just skids forward with its front legs up in the air. Both the man on the cart and the donkey are shown to be safe by the end of the video.

The video has got quite a few hilarious responses from internet users who have been left amused by the video. Here are some of the reactions.

Many users also praised the quality and build of the cart.

