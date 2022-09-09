WATCH: Double Rainbow Appears in England Skies As Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away

A double rainbow covered the sky in England just as the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced. A massive crowd had gathered outside Buckingham Palace to mourn the loss. Defying the rain, the Queen’s followers started arriving outside the gates of the palace when the officials confirmed that she was under medical supervision.

As per an AFP report, the rainbow had appeared just before Queen Elizabeth’s death announcement was made. Another rainbow appeared when the flag was lowered at her Windsor Castle residence outside London. Several people have shared a glimpse of the sight while mourning the demise of Britain’s longest-ruling monarch.

It is reported as the news of her demise spread, people were in tears and started singing “God Save the Queen." The entire world is now paying homage to the longest-reigning British Monarch. Several world leaders have expressed grief and called it an “irreparable loss." US President Joe Biden, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others, have paid their condolences.

On Thursday, King Charles III made his first statement after Queen Elizabeth’s death and said the demise of his beloved Mother is a moment of the greatest sadness for him and all members of his family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held," the statement further read.

As per the reports, Britain will observe a 10-day period of national mourning starting today (Friday). Queen Elizabeth II is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

