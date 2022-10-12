WATCH: Dozens of Discarded Bikes Pulled out of Canal While Cleaning in Amsterdam

Amsterdam is home to more bikes than residents which is why it is popularly known as the bicycle capital of the world. The capital city of the Netherlands often faces tremendous problems when it comes to the process of discarding bicycles. While some of them get washed away in the canals, many are deliberately thrown as a result of improper means of disposal. To prevent the choking of canals due to bicycles, the city often cleans the waterways using modern technology. Now, a video of their cleaning process has gone viral on social media leaving the internet stunned.

The mechanism used to clean the canals include pulling the bikes out of the water from the depths of the canals. Since it isn’t humanely possible, humungous craw-like machinery is built to pull out all the discarded bicycles. On October 8, Twitter user Cosas de la Vida, shared a video of a few volunteers cleaning the city’s canal. The short video showcases a crane featuring a claw-like opening attached to a boat. The crane reaches the bottom of the canal and drags out multiple bikes in a single go. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral in no time. With over 8 million views, the video has left netizens in complete disbelief. A user who was previously impressed by all the bicycles in the city wrote, “On my first visit there I was impressed by all the bicycles I saw on land. I had no idea there were so many underwaters as well."

Advertisement

Another explained the problem in detail, “There are more than 160 canals in Amsterdam and most of them were built in the 17th century. There are more than 800k bicycles in Amsterdam. Every year more than 10k bicycles are fished out from the canals."

It is reported that people periodically park their bikes alongside the city’s waterways which leads them to sometimes fall into the canal. In addition to this, a majority of people also intentionally push their bikes in the water as an easy way of disposal.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here