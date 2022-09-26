Watch: Driver Crosses Fast-Flowing River Skillfully, Wins Over The Internet

Movies like Fast And The Furious, Need For Speed and Death Race have shown us what amazing driving skills can achieve. Even though they are fictitious representations, people in the real world are often seen showcasing similar talents and achieving extraordinary feats. One such video has gone viral on Instagram. The video shows a driver crossing a fast-flowing river from one riverbank to another.

The video, posted on September 4, showed a driver skillfully crossing a river. He started slowly and progressed into the river. As he moved forward, he seemed to have full control of the vehicle. He steered through the river smoothly and steered a little to the opposite direction of the stream. This was to prevent the car from flowing into the river and losing all control.

The video has more than 22 lakh views and over 34,000 likes. People in the comments section also seemed to be impressed with the feat. The users were seen reacting through emojis and the most common feeling amongst them was being awestruck.

With comments like “brave", “nice" and “super", it was clear that the driver had won over the internet. However, some of them thought he got lucky and wrote “He made it. This time." Another user boasted about his car and said – “My Toyota Camry (Muscle) can do this again and again."

What do you think? Was the driver brave and talented or just plain stupid for trying something so dangerous?

