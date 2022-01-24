Watch: Driver Shows Immaculate Skills to Turn Car on Narrow Hill Road

Social media is home to a lot of weird and unique videos. While we are left guessing how these videos were shot, they manage to garner a lot of appreciation for their content. In a similar instance, Twitter user Dr Ajayita shared one such video and what we saw there will make your heart skip a beat.

In this video, we can see a car struggling to make a turn. What increases the difficulty level of this car is that it is on a hilly road. If the driver fails to control its speed, even for a second, the car can fall into a gorge. While we are left totally dumbstruck, the driver demonstrates some phenomenal skills.

What needs to be applauded is the fact that the driver has an extraordinary level of patience. In this situation, with an excruciating level of danger, a person is bound to lose his or her nerves. Still, the driver moves his car back and forth several times. Ensuring the car is in a safe position, the driver then turns and moves forward to the destination.

Advertisement

News 18, however, doesn’t guarantee the authenticity of this video as it may have been edited. The viewers have been seen praising the driver in the comment section, and it has garnered over a million views so far. A user commented that the mere thought of performing this activity is braver than actually doing it.

Some carefully noted some points in this video. A user highlighted that the car could have turned backwards as there was a lot of space behind them.

Advertisement

Another user remarked that the video is fake. According to him, the actions of this driver are a fake sense of heroism. This user writes further that the driver could have driven straight. Furthermore, he explains that there could have been more space for a reversing car.

Advertisement

The user concluded in a tweet, writing that these videos are made for getting views.

However, in another video available on YouTube, when seen from the opposite side, one could figure that the car was never on the edge of the hill. There was another road behind the vehicle while the driver, an expert, demonstrated how to turn the car without reversing it all the way. The first video showed the entire process that made everyone believe that the card was being driven and turned on the cliff.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.