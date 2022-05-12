WATCH: Dutch Singer's Cover of Pakistani Song 'Pasoori' Wins Hearts Across Countries

A rousing duet between Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill took over the world the moment it got released on the internet. Coming straight out of the doors of Coke Studio, Pasoori became an instant sensation and still adorns multiple videos on social media. The latest video to duet with this song is the cover sung by Dutch singer Emma Heesters. Emma, currently displaying more than 16 lakh followers on her Instagram, is popular for sharing various covers of chart-shattering songs. Naturally, Pasoori had to be a part of Emma’s collection.

Emma singing the hook of Pasoori garnered lakhs of views and likes. The caption with the reel had “Pasoori” paired up with a red heart emoji. It further read, “It was time for a new reel. So, which song do you want to hear next?”

Watch it here:

The clip also amassed almost 1.7 lakh likes. Netizens loved the cover of Pasoori shared by Emma. One user said that this is the “best version of Pasoori on the whole internet.” Many users suggested songs that Emma should pick for her upcoming covers.

Users were not wrong to flood Emma's post with suggestions since Emma’s domain is quite big when it comes to language. She not only covers English and Hindi songs but has also tried her hands at Telugu and Tamil. Not only this but she recently shared a cover of AP Dhillon’s Excuses, which became a hit Punjabi track.

So, did you like Emma's latest clip?

