Watch: E-rickshaw Driver Taking His Adorable Dog to Work Every Day Melts Hearts

Dogs are known to be the best friends of humans. When you adopt a pet, they automatically become a part of your family. Even with their tantrums and mischiefs, you are unable to stay mad at your four-legged friend the moment they come to you wagging their tails. A recent viral video that has melted the hearts of netizens shows an e-rickshaw driver taking his pet to work every day.

Uploaded on Instagram by an account named adoptionplz, the heartwarming video depicts the bond between an e-rickshaw driver and his pet dog Moti. The person who recorded the video and shared it on the photo-sharing application, recalled his encounter with this unlikely duo on the streets, while he was returning from an animal rescue mission.

“While I was returning from a rescue, I saw this dog named ‘Moti’ who was enjoying his ride. When I asked that person, he told me that Moti loves to travel with him daily. Spread Love and Happiness," read the post.

Upon questioning the rickshaw driver, he replied that every day while he sets to work, he takes his companion, Moti with him. The driver added that the canine loved to travel with him, everywhere he went. The street dog could be seen sitting comfortably on the rider’s seat as the driver continued with his daily chores.

The now-viral clip has garnered beautiful reactions from social media users, who have showered their love on the adorable duo. “This shows it’s never about the lack of money but lack of compassion for animals that people ignore them and hurt them," wrote one user. “Rich by heart bro, Moti is very cute. Stay blessed both of you," commented a second user.

This is not the first time the Internet community has witnessed a beautiful relationship between a man and his pet. In another viral video, a homeless man was captured feeding a street dog from the same plate as they both sat at a traffic light signal.

