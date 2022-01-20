WATCH: Egyptian Duo Sets Guinness World Record for Most Tandem Knuckle Push-ups

Fitness freaks around the world indulge in intense exercises to showcase their strength but two men from Egypt have managed to set a Guinness World Record by performing the most tandem knuckle push-ups. Unlike normal push-ups, which is a common calisthenics exercise beginning from the prone position, knuckle push-ups increase the intensity of the workout. The latest Guinness World Record was set by Mahmoud Mohamed Ayoub, and Mohammed Ahmed Ebrahim on September 14, 2021. In its latest Instagram post, Guinness World Records shared a one-minute-long video featuring Ayoub and Ebrahim performing the intense exercise routine. The video shows impeccable coordination between Ayoub and Ebrahim who, according to Guinness World Records, performed 37 knuckle push-ups in one minute.

The duo set the most tandem knuckle push-ups record in one minute in the male category and was achieved by them in New Valley, Egypt. Ayoub and Ebrahim achieved this Guinness World Records record as a personal achievement. Before Ebrahim and Ayoub, the record was held by Travis Brewer and Cesar Sosa from the US who completed 30 pushups in a minute.

During the tandem knuckle push-ups, a person raises and lowers the body using the fist placed perpendicularly on the ground. Push-up exercises require the pectoral muscles, triceps, and anterior deltoids, and provide ancillary benefits to the rest of the deltoids, serratus anterior, coracobrachialis, and the midsection as a whole.

Besides tandem knuckle push-ups, Guinness World Records was also set for most push-ups with one leg raised, carrying a 9 kilograms pack, in one minute. Mohamed Ahmed Ebrahem, from ElKharga, Egypt set the record on 19 July 2021. Ebrahem performed 76 push-ups one leg raised, carrying a nine-kilogram pack in one minute last year. According to Guinness World Records, Ebrahem is a “serial record breaker, and attempted this record as a personal achievement."

