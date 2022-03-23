WATCH: Eiffel Tower Grows by 20 Feet with New Antenna in 'Spectacular Feat'

The Paris monument - Eiffel Tower, one of the seven wonders of the world, is a great tourist attraction. If you visit Paris and not get clicked in front of the Eiffel Tower, then your trip feels incomplete. Well, the monument is currently in news and is trending as it has added six metres to its height after a new digital radio antenna was mounted on top of it on March 15. A video showcasing a helicopter airlifting the antenna to the top of the tower and the technicians installing it at a dizzying height of 324 metres surfaced online. The clip was posted on the verified Twitter account of Eiffel Tower, La tour Eiffel, and is being widely shared across social media networks.

The “rare and spectacular technical feat” of adding an antenna has now taken the height of the Eiffel Tower from 324 m to 330 m. People might be wondering why the antenna was installed. According to the translation of the tweet made by La tour Eiffel, the reason behind adding the extra 6 meters was to improve digital radio coverage and to broadcast nearly 30 DTT channels and 23 radio stations to 12 million residents of the city.

For the unversed, the Eiffel Tower was installed back in 1889, and its original height was 300 meters. The French flag was hoisted on top of it, to make the tower 312 meter high. In 1956, a fire broke out, following which the configuration of the top part of the tower had to be changed. Apart from changing the structure, a live broadcasting dish and frequency modulation radio transmitters were installed, hence the tower’s height became 320.75 meter in 1957. In 2000, a new Ultra High Frequency (UHF) antenna was installed, which further took the height of the monument to 324 meter, as per a translated press release from the official site of the Eiffel Tower.

Eiffel Tower held the title of the tallest man-made structure in the world - for four decades until 1929 when the Chrysler Building in New York City was built.

