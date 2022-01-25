WATCH: Elderly Couple Steals Kisses While Working Out, Internet Says 'Goals'

A short clip showing an elderly couple stealing kisses while working out in public is getting traction on social media. In the viral video, a couple is seen working out on a pull-up bar. The man is performing push-ups while the woman is flexing her arm strength and doing a pull-up to get a kiss from the love of her life. The clip shows the couple repeatedly stealing kisses while both of them perform the pull-ups and push-ups impeccably. The caption coupled with the video read, “The couple who works together, stays together.” Take a look at this cute couple setting workout goals here:

Advertisement

The video, uploaded by Good News Movement, has garnered more than 16 lakh views and accumulated roughly 62,000 likes. Netizens could not resist but react to the video. While some adored the couple, others weaved dreams to have something similar when they grow old. Many were impressed by the strength the old couple had to crunch the pull-ups and push-ups.

One user wrote, “Whatever is in their vitamins, I need some.” Another wrote, “That is a pretty impressive flexed arm hang.” One asked, “Could we talk about her upper body strength? Amazing.” One user titled the couple as “grandparents that can beat you in a fight.” Another said that the couple set the “barbell high for other couples” and added, “Glad their marriage worked out.”

The Good News Movement is a one-stop page on Instagram to source some positive vibes through the myriad videos that are featured on it. For example, here is one video of a grandpa styling his hair with a vacuum.

Among others, they also posted a video of an age-defying baker who started baking at the age of 90. What do you think?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.