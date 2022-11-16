Watch: Elderly Couple’s Infectious Energy In Dance-Off Has Internet Rooting For Them

It is often said that age is just a number. And this fun-loving elderly couple is here to prove it to the world, quite literally. Recently, a video of an aged couple dancing in a metro went viral on social media, leaving many gushing over their infectious energy.

The love birds were initially seen enjoying a live performance by a group of rappers in the metro. Soon, the man, seemingly impressed by the performance, got up from his seat and tipped the musicians. Following his sweet gesture, he expressed his desire of grooving to the music to his wife.

However, as soon as the gentleman approaches his lady, persuading her to shake a leg with him, she refuses to join him, presumably out of embarrassment. You’d think that his lady love’s dispiriting reaction would’ve thwarted his enthusiasm for having a whale of a time. However, hold your horses as what follows will surely bowl you over.

After his partner refuses to sway along, the old man reaches out to a young woman standing across him in the metro and breaks into a slow dance with her. Soon, his wife gets up from her seat too and challenges him to a dance-off by partnering with a young man standing beside her.

The cute couple’s high spirits and rib-tickling face-off has won the hearts of many social media users, who couldn’t resist but root for them in the comments section of the viral video. One of the users remarked, “The Fact that none of them got jealous dancing with another person #MarriageGoals #RelationshipGoals." “It made me smile and I want to grow old just like that. Your age number doesn’t count, your attitude does!" expressed another.

A third user also pointed out, “The energy of everyone in this video is just perfect!"

So far, the viral video has garnered over 2.7 million views and close to 200k likes on Instagram.

