WATCH: Elderly Man Encourages Tiny Dog to Carry Large Stick in Adorable Video

There is no scarcity of adorable dog videos on the internet, but no number would be enough. These videos instantly uplift people’s mood. A recent clip involving a tiny doggo and a big stick will for sure leave you with a smile. The video, which was shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the pooch named Bosco, featured a dog roaming around with a big stick. The mere sight of Bosco is truly adorable but the best part about the clip is how one of the passers-by, an elderly man, encourages the dog to carry on with its work. The caption of the post was dedicated to the old man, wherein the page admin expressed the desire to hire the man as Bosco’s “personal motivator." The video, which was shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the pooch named Bosco, featured a dog roaming around with a stick.

Watch the video:

Advertisement

At first, the elderly man greets the dog by saying, “Hello small fellow." The dog pauses to give way to the old man, but the latter asks him to go “straight on." Balancing the big stick in its mouth and wagging its little tail, Bosco heads on and the old man is heard appreciating the canine. “Doing a good job, well done, good boy," he said.

As the video proceeds, a man’s voice is heard in the background claiming that he has never seen a cooler dog like this before. Meanwhile, the pooch walks straight on its path.

The video was shared on November 15 and has so far accumulated nearly one lakh views and tons of comments. The figures on this adorable video are only increasing. “He is just THE BEST," wrote a user while a couple of people appreciated the old man. “The elderly man’s voice is so full of love! Precious," wrote another. Well, it was not the first time Bosco had carried a big and thick stick. Hence a third expressed, “Is it me, or is he finding bigger sticks everytime? He looks strong."

Check out another video of the little fella, which will crack you up:

What are your thoughts on the video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.