Watch: Elderly Woman Dancing to Raveena Tandon's Kisi Disco Mein Jaye is Viral

People say that age is just a number to do what you love. It is not too late for you to follow the passion you have, be it singing, art or dancing. Many people have deceived their age and are following their passion and have inspired many with that zeal. And now a video of an elderly woman to the tunes of 90s Bollywood is going viral.

The clip opens with the woman dancing to the beats, while she perfectly lip-syncs with the song. The elderly woman looks carefree as she shakes her leg to the dancing track of Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye from the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, the location and name haven’t been revealed by the user.

“Kis kis ko disco jana hai (Who all want to go to disco)," read in the caption of the video.

The photo and video-sharing app users have a mixed reactions to the video. While some didn’t like the video but many appreciated her zeal and encouraged her. One user said, “Asehi raho bindass." Another person commented, “Aunty ap bnao reel very good log Jo Bolte hn bolna do." One more user, “She’s living her life, like Woah." Another cyber surfer added, “Very beautiful aunty… Aap ise continue rakho… Khushi or Dance kiai umar ki mohtaz nhi… Aap kara karo dance bhot achha lagta hai… Parmatma aap ko lambi umar kakshe."

Here take a look at the video:

The video garnered more than two lakh views since it was uploaded.

She often shares clips of her dancing to the 90’s hit songs. Earlier, she shared a video, grooving to Auntie No 1 title track by Arzoo Bano. She aptly lip-synced with the lyrics of the song. She can be seen pulling off perfect moves, matching the beats of the songs.

The internet loved the video and appreciated her by dropping red hearts in the comments section. The video has received more than 2.74 lakh views.

