Watch: Elderly Woman Dragged Away By Tiger In China Zoo Leaving Instagram Stunned

An elderly lady was eaten alive by a tiger after she attempted to rescue a younger woman from the claws of another giant cat. The video was posted on Instagram where a woman was talking to a man near his car door when a tiger pounced on her and dragged her away. The man and an older woman then rushed to rescue her.

People in the comments section were terrified of the incident and some of them revealed the video was older and a woman was killed.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

The Metro reported the incident in October 2016. According to the news outlet’s report, the incident started with an altercation between the man in the driving seat and the young woman. After the young woman was dragged away, her mother and the man were seen running towards her to rescue her. After going away from the camera, the younger woman was rescued, however, a second tiger attacked the older woman which resulted in her death.

The family of the dead woman, who was only known by her surname Zhao, sued the zoo for £250,000 (HK$2.3 million), which the park rejected. The signs at the Badaling Wildlife Park warn visitors not to leave their vehicles.

In another incident, a zookeeper was killed at the same park in 2014 after being bitten by a Bengal Tiger.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here