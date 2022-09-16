WATCH: Elderly Woman's Swag Riding a Bike As Husband Sits Behind Wins Hearts Online

A viral video of an elderly biker couple from South India has created a tremendous buzz on social media. When people think of biker couples, they assume them to be young, moreover, it is the man who rides the bike in the majority of scenarios. However, breaking all the gender-specific stereotypes is an elderly couple from South India who caught the attention of Susmita Dora, who according to her Instagram bio, is an aspiring photographer. Dogra was so impressed by the duo’s bond that she captured the moment in a video.

In the clip, a woman clad in a saree can be seen riding a bike, as a man who is seemingly her husband, sits behind her. The video was shared against the melodious voice of Shreya Goshal and Sonu Nigam as their track Tere Bin plays in the background. While sharing the video, the Instagram user highlighted the stereotype of men being the usual riders and further praised the spirit of the elderly couple. The video included the caption, “Usually when we see a biker couple, it is always the guy riding the bike. Have u ever seen anything like this for their age?" Watch the clip below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral in no time. The video has garnered a whopping 3.7 million views and over 3 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of social media users lauded the young spirit of the couple by flooding the comment section with multiple hearts and fire emoticons. Many highlighted that the scenario in the video is a common practice in South India. A user said, “In the south it’s normal," another added, “Very true! In Tamil Nadu, it’s very common!"

Meanwhile, a section of the internet also appreciated her swag, “She has her own swag and that’s so cool." A netizen joked, “When you marry your best friend," one more added, “Not always men riding but yeah this reel looks special tho."

The identity of the biker couple in the video, which was shared on September 3, remains unknown as of yet.

