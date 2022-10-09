WATCH: Electric Poles Constructed in the Middle of Pakistan Road Raises Concern Among Netizens

A viral video showcasing electric poles erected in the middle of a road in Pakistan has raised massive concerns about the safety of commuters. A Twitter user has captured the dangerous condition of the street. In the clip, several electric poles can be seen erected in the middle of the road defying the usual logic of construction. The clip highlights how the road can turn out to be extremely dangerous especially during winter seasons when there’s a high possibility of fog resulting in less visibility.

The construction has also led to an accident and a real account of the event was shared by the driver who shot the video. He pointed out the area on the main road that was slammed recently. “These poles were built during the reign of Usman Buzdar or Chaudhry Parvez Elahi?" shared the Twitter user. For those unaware, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Usman Buzdar were former Chief Ministers of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

As soon as the video surfaced online, it left many enraged over commuters’ safety. A user poked fun at the Engineer who constructed the poles, “What an Engineering. The individual whose idea this is should be rewarded. I believe this is done purposely to check people's driving capability and reflections. God saves the commuters.”

Another added, “This is an excellent example of why you need basic education for every job.”

Meanwhile, a person commented, “Mujhe to uss Engineer k talash hai jis ne design approve kia (I want to know who approved the construction.)”

One more concerned civilian added, “It's so dangerous, can someone please remove those poles.”

The viral clip has amassed over 126k views and about a thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. It is yet unclear if any action has been taken by officials to rectify the dangerous construction work.

