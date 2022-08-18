WATCH: Elephant Gives Birth in Kenya's National Park, Herd Celebrates

Giving birth to a new life is extremely special for any species. But besides being a joyous time, it is extremely painful for the mother to deliver a child, humans and animals alike. In a video that is doing rounds on the internet, a mother elephant can be seen giving birth at the Masai Mara National Park and it has left the netizens fascinated. The 59-second clip has been shared on Twitter by an account with named Gabriele Como.

“Elephant gives birth in the Masai Mara reserve in Kenya," the caption with the video read. It has received over 10 million views now with 3.6 lakh likes. Visuals show the elephant mother standing alone at first trying to push the calf out of her body. In the end, a herd of elephants comes to protect the newborn.

Advertisement

Appreciating the animal, a user wrote, “Elephants are something special." He also shared a video of an elephant mother rescuing her baby who drowned in the Seoul zoo.

“They all gather and surround to protect the baby. This is elephant life. They are such intelligent, caring, family-oriented social creatures," another user said.

“It’s really cool how all the other elephants come running to greet the new one. And they’re hunted for ivory…terrible," read another comment praising the giant animal but at the same time expressing concerns over their hunting.

Some comments also showed that the netizens were curious about how animals give birth. “Why isn’t it this easy for humans? Why can’t we walk almost immediately?" said a user.

Advertisement

The Masai Mara National Reserve has breathtaking views and abundant wildlife. It is situated in southwest Kenya and covers an area of 1,510 square km (583 square miles).

Of all the mammals, elephants have the longest gestation period. Pregnancies in these gentle giant animals last for more than a year and a half roughly about 95 weeks.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here