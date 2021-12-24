WATCH: Elephant Herd Reuniting With Caretaker After 14 Months Will Melt Your Heart

A video going viral on the internet shows a herd of elephants running towards a man standing in shallow waters and calling them. The man in the video is actually the caretaker of the elephants, and the herd is meeting him after 14 months. The elephants, in the clip, seem excited as they head towards their caretaker. The video is from an elephant sanctuary in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand. The sanctuary is operated by Sangduen Lek Chailert and Darrick Thompson, where the couple rescue abused and abandoned elephants with emotional and physical scars. The couple heals jumbos by giving them the caring environment these gigantic animals deserve. Apart from elephants, there are hundreds of dogs and cats too.

In the video, the elephants surround Darrick and caress him with their trunks. The clip was shared by a Twitter handle named ‘Buitengebieden.’ The caption attached to the clip read, “Elephants reunite with their caretaker after 14 months."

Take a look:

The video has gained more than 10 lakh views so far, and has racked up more than 51,000 likes and counting. Netizens found the video extremely heart-warming, which is evident by their reactions to the video.

British actor, Adil Ray, said that this is one of the most beautiful things he has ever seen, and shared the information about Darrick Thompson, the caretaker in the video.

According to one user, Darrick is living his very best life.

Another wrote, “Elephants are one of the most magnificent creatures in the world."

One user called the video a “time cleanser."

The sanctuary that has germinated the video has a Twitter handle by the name Elephant Nature Park, where there are abundant videos of elephants living happily in a safe and clean environment.

Here’s another video of Darrick doing what he does best and calls the herd, which runs towards him as soon as they hear his voice.

What do you think of the video?

