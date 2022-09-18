WATCH: Elephant Imitates Little Girl's Dancing Steps in This Wholesome Video

Animal videos are the most common thing on social media. In another such wholesome video, an elephant was seen imitating a young girl. Uploaded on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, the video begins with a girl trying to do a dance step. Further into the video, the elephant trying to do exactly the same thing. “Who did better?" the uploader wrote in the caption. The video has now managed to garner over 32K views.

While imitating the girl, the elephant can be seen shaking its heads and displaying its huge, flapping ears. Have a look for yourself:

One twitter user wrote, “Can’t judge! But the animal certainly stands apart!." Another person commented, “I was feeling stuck after continuous study, this video makes me fresh, thanku sir, and thanks a lot my dear haathi mere sathi."

“Woohoo Even animals have emotions and feelings. So adorable," wrote another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, in another incident, an elephant entered the Army Public School at Narengi, Guwahati. A video, which has been captured, shows the jumbo creature roaming around the school corridors. It took the forest department a few hours to push the elephant back into the jungles of Amchung Wild Life Sanctuary, which is located nearby. In the video, the elephant can be seen roaming all across the school corridors as a few people try to move it away.

The time of the incident has not been mentioned. However, in the background, many can be heard talking, highlighting that it was working hours.

This comes just a few days after a video of an elephant wiggling carefully out of a building became the centre of attention on the internet. The clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter and it shows an elephant, struggling to come out from a relatively small door of a building. In the video, the big mammal carefully wiggles out of the room with patience. In the last few frames, it is seen coming out by slowly bending its back, putting one foot forward and coming successfully out from the door frame.

