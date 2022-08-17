WATCH: Elephant Lends a Trunk to Return Shoe Dropped by Child at China Zoo

A courteous gesture of an elephant from a zoo in China has taken social media by storm. Recently, a baby visited the zoo with their guardian to get a glimpse of wildlife but accidentally dropped their shoe. To make matter worse, the shoe fell inside the zoo enclosure of the elephant habitat. However, an elephant, who witnessed the entire incident, stepped in to save the day. The animal picked up the show from the ground and returned it to the people beyond the fence. The entire event was captured in a video and the clip has now created a massive buzz on the internet.

The footage shows how an elderly elephant saw the baby’s shoe falling inside the enclosure. The animal immediately moved towards the show and made an attempt to pick it up with its trunk. Initially, it can be seen that the elephant encountered difficulty to pick up the footwear because of its size. But when he completely got a grip of it, the elephant secured it safely in its trunk and lifted it up. He extended his trunk beyond the fence for the kids who were patiently waiting for the creature to pass on the shoe. Once the shoe was safely returned to its owner, the elephant was rewarded as well. In the end, the animal is seen getting a fistful of grass as a treat for the day by the zoogoer.

The footage was shared on Instagram with the caption, “This elephant was up to the… tusk. The animal returned a child’s shoe after it fell into its zoo enclosure in eastern China.” Watch the viral clip below:

The viral video has garnered over one lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of animal lovers also bombarded the video with appreciatory comments. While one wrote, “When animals are better at cleaning up than humans,” another added, “They're so smart!” A user said, “My heart can’t take it,” and one more commented, “Elephants are so adorable.”

Meanwhile, many who are against keeping animals trapped inside a zoo also expressed their plea of freeing animals in the comments section. A netizen shared, “As cute as this is, elephants are intelligent beings and don’t deserve to be behind bars." Another expressed, “Heartbreaking. With no freedom and still shows kindness.” One more joined in to add, “He doesn’t deserve to be in an enclosure.”

The viral video is reportedly from a zoo located in the Shandong province in China.

