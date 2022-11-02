Watch: Elephant Struggles to Cross Road as Onlookers Click Selfies, Twitter Reacts

Innumerable videos showcase the harmony between people and animals, and there are also some heart-wrenching clips of humans disturbing the animal kingdom. Recently, a video of a few selfie-obsessed onlookers obstructing the way of an elephant trying to cross a road surfaced online. Sharing the video, Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Surender Mehra took a dig at the people and asked why they put their lives in danger and then blamed the animal.

The video opens with a man trying to get a close look at the elephant, recording the giant mammal on his phone. The elephant appeared scared while crossing the road. When the camera panned, people were standing in the middle of the road capturing the Elephant.

The tweet read: “Elephant, even after being a giant and strong animal, never intend to have a conflict with human beings… But, why do we put our life in danger and then blame the animal? Behave responsibly, Be Safe…"

The original video has been shared by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu. She mentioned that the incident happened in Munnar, Kerala. She also took a jibe at the people for a selfie and called them “no-brained people."

The IAS officer also clarified that the man on the scooter in the now-viral clip is a forest watcher of the Devikulam range who is closely guarding the elephant.

The micro-blogging site users have reacted to the video. One of the users said, “Good to know the facts. The public needs to be aware and participate in conservation. Kudos to the watcher."

Another person commented, “The real problem here is not stupid people but the elephant struggling to get into the trees. Need ramps for them need mitigation measures."

The video has received more than 26,000 views since it was shared.

