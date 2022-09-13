WATCH: Elephant 'Wriggles Out' Of a Building After Devouring Tasty Snacks

A video of an elephant wiggling carefully out of a building has become the centre of attention on the internet. The clipped is shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter that shows an elephant, struggling to come out from a relatively small door of a building. In the video, the big mammal carefully wiggles out of the room with patience. In the last few frames, it is seen coming out by slowly bending its back, putting one foot forward and coming successfully out from the door frame.

According to Susanta Nanda, the elephant was coming out of the building after devouring his favourite food. The location and time have been not mentioned in the clip. The IFS also mentioned a fact about elephants they have better smell receptors than any mammal including dogs and can smell food from several miles away.

The caption of the video read: “Such obstacles are no barriers when it comes to their favourite stuff… Gentle giant wriggling out after a tasty snack. They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is even several miles away."

The micro-blogging users are having a gala time reacting to the video. One of them wrote, “It could have sensed sugarcane… It is one of the favourite foods for the cute, huge and most intelligent animal, the elephant."

Another user got curious about the favourite food of the mammal and wrote, “Really keen to know what was his favourite snack what brought him here."

Someone also lauded the animal and said, “So careful in not damaging the structure unnecessarily. Always smart and humble."

Another cybersurfer quipped and commented, “Gajraj taking Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan and mid-day meals seriously."

The video has been viewed by more than 8,200 viewers and counting.

