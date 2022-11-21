WATCH: Fans Chant 'We Want Beer' as Host Qatar Bans Alcohol During FIFA World Cup 2022

Football and beer are a combination that cannot be separated. Yet it seems the inevitable is happening in Qatar. The host country has banned the sale of alcohol in the stadium during the FIFA World Cup 2022. The announcement came 48 hours prior to the opening ceremony on Sunday. In response to the ban, the Ecuador fans were heard chanting “Queremos Cerveza!" or “We want beer" during the opening match. The clip was shared on Reddit where the fans could be heard chanting in huge numbers. The caption also explained, “Qatar U-turned 2 days before the start of tournament in banning the sale of alcohol in regular seating sections of stadiums," take a look at the clip here:

Social media users were not happy about the incidents taking place during the World Cup. Many mentioned that the ban was inevitable, but they waited until the last minute to make sure fans bought tickets for the match. A Reddit user wrote, “They always planned to U-Turn on alcohol sales just before the start as it would have affected ticket sales if they didn’t but also didn’t want to sell booze."

“Of course they did. They only care about money. Once all the tickets are sold, no refunds are available, they change course to act morally superior to the fans. But, a $19 thousand (about ₹ 15 lakhs)corporate suite ticket gets you anything you want," read another comment.

