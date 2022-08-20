WATCH: Farooq, Omar Abdullah Groove to 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar' at a Wedding in Jammu

While politicians in India are usually expected to carry a serious demeanor all the time, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah doesn’t mind showing the fun side of his personality at parties and gatherings. And joining him this time was his son Omar. The father-son duo was spotted shaking a leg together at the wedding function of their party colleague’s son in Jammu. In a video that has now gone viral on the internet, the Abdullahs can be seen dancing to the beats of the popular song Dama Dam Mast Qalandar. The clip opens to Omar dancing with other guests at the wedding before roping in Abdullah senior to the dance floor.

The father and son can be seen matching steps as they perform a dance duet.

This is not the first video of Farooq Abdullah’s dance to have gone viral. Last year, a clip of him dancing at former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s granddaughter’s wedding ceremony in Chandigarh gained much traction online. A jubilant Abdullah dressed in a blue achkan can be seen enjoying himself at the occasion as he first takes on the dance floor alone. The National Conference leader then walks up to Amarinder Singh inviting him for a dance.

As the video moves forward, the two senior leaders can be seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche’ from the 1968 release Brahmchari and ‘Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi’ from The Train. Both songs are originally sung by Mohammed Rafi.

The clip was widely shared by internet users lauding the senior leaders for their energy even at such age.

And if you thought Abdullah’s abilities were limited to taking on the dance floor. You may just have been mistaken. A clip of Farooq Abdullah singing a bhajan at a gathering went viral a few years back.

The original video dates to 2001.

