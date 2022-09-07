WATCH: Father of Child Bitten by Pet Dog in Ghaziabad Housing Society Lift Confronts Owner

A video showing a dog biting a child inside a lift at a Ghaziabad housing society went viral on the internet, and now another video has surfaced, where the child’s father could be seen confronting the pet’s owner. A woman with a dog on the leash entered the lift in Charms County Society located in Rajnagar Extension while the young boy was still inside. While the child tried to reach the doors of the lift, with a bag on his back presumably to get off at the next floor, the dog leaped up and bit him, just as the boy was passing him by. The leash did not help as it wasn’t enough to hold the dog down.

There was uproar on the internet when the woman appeared not to react ostensibly even as the child was in pain. She did not go over to him even as the child hopped on one leg in pain and kept clutching at his leg where the dog seemed to have bitten him.

In the latest video, the woman can be seen walking the dog at the basement of the building after the attack. The child’s father can be heard angrily claiming that she refused to tell him her flat number and that she was misbehaving with him. He also alleges that she called him certain names, and told him that he did not have the “manners to speak to a lady" and asked him why he was “following" her. The boy is also present at the scene. The video was shared by a journalist on Twitter.

Following the incident, the woman was slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, reported India Today. An FIR was launched against her after the boy’s parents filed a complaint at the Nandgram police station. Alok Dubey, Circle Officer, told news agency ANI that investigation was underway in the matter.

