WATCH: Father Surprises Boy on 5th Grade Graduation Ceremony, Son Cannot Hold Back Tears

It is quite heartwarming to have your parents at your graduation ceremony. Not only the parents are proud to see their kids prosper, but their presence also boosts the child’s confidence. Well, a video of a father surprising his kid by attending his 5th-grade graduation ceremony was recently posted online. The video was shared by the child’s mother, and later by an Instagram page, Calibornbree. The adorable clip was posted alongside a descriptive caption that explained how the child’s father flew in from another place to be present at his son’s graduation ceremony.

“Every boy needs their DAD!! Da’kota our first born son graduated 5th grade," she wrote, mentioning how proud her little boy was to walk on the stage, even before he saw his dad. In the next few lines, she explained how the little boy’s father drove all the from 2 kilometers away just to witness his son graduate. She highlighted that the boy was in shock upon witnessing his dad.

“Today his dad drove from Waycross Ga to Steamboat Springs co to see his baby graduate! You can see the shock in his eyes!" she wrote in the caption. The mother further stated that co-parenting always wins.

Check out the video here:

The video featured the boy breaking down into tears upon hugging his dad, post receiving his graduation certificate. The clip has so far amassed over 15,000 views and tons of heartwarming reactions from Instagram users.

“The genuine love and emotion between a father and son…I could watch it all day," a user wrote. “I cried at the short version, but the whole version! Oh my lord," another commented. “the way he hugs his dad," a third wrote on the post.

