Watch: Fearless Lion Attacks Buffalo Herd in Bone-Chilling Video

We all are a part of the food chain. In the jungle, the lion is the king, and buffaloes are known to be their favourite meals. Buffaloes are big animals with a lot of flesh, so when a lion manages to hunt a buffalo, they don’t need to hunt for almost five days.

However, a buffalo is not an easy kill for a lion, and the sight of it can be bone-chilling. Recently, one such sight came to the fore in a video of Kruger National Park where a lion attacked a buffalo herd and finally managed to get hold of his prey. The video is currently going viral all over social media.

In the video, a buffalo herd is seen walking — when suddenly a lion chases the herd. The buffaloes start running, but one of them gets left behind and is attacked by the lion. This scary video has been shared by the YouTube channel named Capture The Wild. While the buffalo trapped in the lion’s clutches is seen fighting for its life, the lion is not ready to leave it, owing to its desperate want to satisfy its hunger. This video will give you goosebumps.

Watch it here:

Generally, if there is a whole herd of wild buffaloes, a single lion does not attack them because buffaloes are also strong. But in this viral video, the king of the jungle boldly chased away the herd of wild buffaloes and managed to attack one of them.

Seeing this, viewers were shocked. One of them commented, “You can see it was even countering the buffalo hoof with its leg. Only a true veteran lion will know to do that, many lions lose their kill by not doing it. To sprint into an entire herd of wild buffalo and land a perfect bite on an adult, and wrestle it down solo is rare indeed. The true definition of a Lion King".

Another user wrote, “That’s why he is called the king. He has a fearless heart and has brute strength." A third user wrote, “The myth that only female lions can hunt, busted. The brute strength of a male lion is impressive." Currently, the clip is being watched widely.

