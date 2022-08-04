Watch: Fighting Bulls Barge Into Store, Shopkeeper Tries to Shoo Them Away

Animals fighting each other on streets and other public places can often become a source of entertainment for many people but surely not when the fight is brought into their home, and in this case, someone’s shop. A video doing the rounds on the internet nowadays is both hilarious and scary at the same time as it shows two bulls fighting outside on the streets suddenly barge into a shop while continuing to lock horns, leaving the shopkeeper perplexed and panicky.

The Facebook account of a user named Yogesh Kureel shared CCTV footage of the shop that the two bulls chose as their arena for the big fight. In the video, we can see some rapid movement outside the shop through the door which is not easily decipherable in the beginning. However, very soon, a bull barges in through the door, startling the shopkeeper completely. He is visibly shaken and then tries to drive it out by pouring a bottle of water on it.

But, even before his trick could work, another bull charged in through the door and engaged the other one in a fight. The shopkeeper tries helplessly to drive out the animals but they seem too busy in their fight to bother a human. The video abruptly ends without us getting to know whether he successfully drove the animals out. Take a look at the video.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1308658006330479?sfnsn=wiwspwa&s=wa&fs=e

It was fortunate that the shopkeeper was protected by a slab behind his desk or he could have been seriously injured in the fight. Many users watching the video discussed the problem of cattle roaming freely on the road while some expressed concern about whether the shop was damaged or not.

