WATCH: Fire Momo is the New Addition to Indian Street Food and Desis are Drooling

Street food in India can be considered the best in the world. From Pav bhajjis to Kathi rolls to gol gappes to vada pao, there is always some lip-smacking goodness in every city you visit in the country. Over the years, the creativity of chefs for cooking has gone beyond the 5-star kitchens and reached the street shops. While this creativity often enters the forbidden territory in a lot of forgettable cases (Maggi Milkshake, Rasgulla Chaat!), there are instances of unique dishes from street chefs that manage to impress the foodies. A similar dish has surfaced on social media where the street food vendor has given his “fiery" take on our beloved momos.

The vendor is seen pan-frying some steamed momos and draining the oil into a container. He then adds some chopped vegetables to the momos and sets them on fire by adding some liquid. As the fire disappears within seconds, he adds sauces and then finally completes the dish with some red hot gravy.

Uploaded to Instagram by the page @paidaishi_foodie, the video received over eighty thousand likes with netizens showering praise on the cook’s skills.

While the person cooking the momos managed to not go overboard with the creativity, that is not the case in some bizarre foods that have gone viral on social media recently. Twitter user Kaptan Hindustan recently took to Twitter to share a video of the heinous crime where people have ruined our beloved Rasgulla and wrote in his caption, “We are doomed. Rasgulla chaat." In the video, a person squeezes the syrup out of two rasgullas and cuts them in two with a tong after placing them on a serving plate. They are then topped with yogurt and tamarind chutney and finally garnished with some masala, almonds, cashews, raisins, and of course, some more dripping of that tamarind chutney.

In another such horrific instance a few months back, someone had made a Maggi milkshake that made foodies go crazy. The image showed soupy Maggi noodles dunked in creamy milk.

The tweet was shared by a user named Mayur Sejpal. The caption read, “This was shared with me by some idiot. Maggie Milkshake. Jinda pakadnaa hai in banane waalon ko (Whoever had this idea has to be caught alive)."

