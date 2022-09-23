Watch: Fish Shower Each Other With Kisses, Netizens Want What They Have

Love is a universal language. Just the way humans show affection by kissing and hugging their beloved, animals also show their fondness in their unique way. For instance, when a dog is feeling loved, it wags its tail and licks you, while cats rub their body against the person they admire, and start purring. However, have you ever noticed the love language of fish? If not, then you have to watch this viral video.

Shared on Instagram by an account named naturelife_ok, the adorable video reveals two fish in an aquarium in love with one another. The Instagram page took a quirky twist and asked the viewers to suggest a suitable caption for the now-viral clip. “Caption this," read the post.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Here’s the heartwarming post to light up your day:

The short video opens with two pink Midas Cichlid fish locking lips and going in for a kissing spree. They both seem so in love as both brush their lips against one another appearing to enjoy the little moment of affection.

The two Midas Cichlid fish seem to be engrossed in each other as the other fish in the aquarium swim by. Their sheer love has melted the hearts of the Internet. Netizens have swung into the comments to react to the adorable aquatic pair.

Advertisement

“True love," commented one user. “He finally found love. Good for him," wrote a second one. Couples also started tagging their respective partners on the post. “This is us," were some of the comments. Meanwhile, single folks lamented the lack of love in their lives. “Fish have more luck than me," rued one Instagrammer. “They have more love life than me," joked a fourth one.

The lovely video has collected over 989k views on the photo-sharing application with more than 26.6k likes. What do you think of these kissing fish?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here