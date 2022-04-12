WATCH: Fisherman Reels in Rare 13-foot-long Sawfish While Shark Fishing in Florida

What would you do if you catch an endangered animal? Well, a fisherman in Florida set it free to live another day. There is no doubt that the underwater world is filled with weird and mighty creatures. A man from Lancashire, who was out on a fishing trip along with his captain with the aim to catch a shark in Florida, ended up getting an endangered bluefish hooked to his fishing rod. Fisherman Ian Atherton with Captain John, headed out a few miles into the Atlantic Ocean looking for sharks when an unusual sea beast got dangled on his hook, reported LAD Bible. The battle between the fish and the fisherman lasted for nearly an hour until the mighty creature eventually gave up and headed for the surface.

Thinking that they have finally caught a shark, Ian and John took a closer look at the fish only to realise that it was a rare 13-foot-long sawfish. Sawfish are mighty creatures, and as their name suggests they have a saw on their head, which is called a rostrum. It grows to be around five feet long. The bluefish or sawfish is also referred to as a carpenter shark, but they are closer to rays than sharks. Though these creatures look deadly, rarely any case has surfaced where they have been known to attack humans, unless acting in self-defence.

Considering that the sawfish are endangered creatures, they aren’t supposed to be fished out of the water. Captain Jon managed to free the fish without bringing it out of the water, and it promptly swam off.

There are a total of five species of sawfish found around the world, as per the National Wildlife Federation, but the smalltooth sawfish, which grows up to 25 feet, is the only one that is native to this part of Florida. Spotting these bluefishes is extremely uncommon as they fall in the endangered category due to over-fishing in the last century.

