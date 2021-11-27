Watch: 'Fitness Freak' Bride Leaves Everyone Impressed on Twitter

Indian weddings are nothing less than a festival. A cocktail of dance, music and happiness, everyone enjoys a lot at the weddings. It is a common sight to see bride and groom in beautiful outfits, exchanging garlands and enjoying the rituals to their heart’s content, but have you seen a bride showcasing her strength and power before a wedding? No right. On August 19, a video was shared by IPS Rupin Sharma on his Twitter account. The short clip showed a bride doing exercise in a gym.

In the video, the bride can be seen doing weightlifting and dumbbells in a very elegant dress with a cameraman recording her every pose. The ease with which she is doing all the complex exercises is commendable.

The 27-second video which is being shared widely has drawn many positive and hilarious reactions from the users with one saying that the groom should have also been present in the wedding shoot. Another, taking a dig at the future of the husband, said that only the bride will take the decisions in the house. Another went on a little further and shared a photoshopped picture of Ajay Devgn in Himmatwala with Ajay Devgn’s face photoshopped with a smiling emoji and writing that the husband of this bride will be called a ‘Himmatwala’ in true terms.

Several others commented saying that wedding was a battle and one should be prepared for that. Another user hilariously asked the IPS officer to share the photo of the would-be husband so that they could write ‘rest in peace’ on his photo.

Shared with the caption, “Pre-wedding shoot… Aaj Raaz khula himmat ka". This video had crossed more than 19k views at the time of writing and had been retweeted 80 times. People are highly impressed with the fitness freak bride.

