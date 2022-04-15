WATCH: Five Men Fall into Drain After Slab Below them Collapses in Rajasthan

In a shocking incident, five people in Rajasthan fell into a drain after the ground within them caved in. The dramatic video of the happening has come forth from Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer and is now making the rounds of the internet. A bike, which stood near them, also fell into the hole over them. The moment, which was caught on the surveillance camera, triggered a conversation about poor construction practices. Looking at the video, it appears that men are standing in a puncture repair shop. Reportedly, the repair shop was being constructed over the drain in the city’s Baba Bawdi area, near the railway station.

As per the timestamp on the CCTV footage, the incident occurred on April 7 at around 9:33 PM. As of now, it is unknown if those men suffered any injury or they escaped unscratched. In the video, four men can be seen talking, while one person was repairing a bike just next to them. Several large tyres of heavy vehicles can be seen lying around and a few of them were also kept on the concrete covering, in which those men were standing. And it appears that because of the excess weight, the covering collapsed, resulting in those men falling into the drain and the motorbike falling on top of them.

Advertisement

Watch here:

Well, this isn’t the first time that such an incident has taken place in the country. In July 2018, something similar happened in the national capital, when a youth lost his life after slipping into an open drain. The horrifying incident took place near Mayapuri industrial area.

Later, the deceased was identified as 29-year-old Arjun, who slipped into the drain while he was on his way back home. He passed away after suffering from major injuries for four days. It happened because the road leading to his house was over flooded due to heavy rain and it was impossible to spot the drain.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.