WATCH: Five Sikh Men Use Turbans to Rescue a Hiker at Canada Waterfall Pool

An amazing rescue operation carried out by civilians is winning hearts as its video is doing the rounds on the internet. The video of the incident hails from Canada, where five Sikh hikers broke their religious code and used their turbans to rescue a hiker who fell in a waterfall pool and were unable to get out. The video was shot by one of the five men, named Kuljinder Kinda, who, with his friends, went on a hike at the Golden Ears Provincial Park, British Columbia.

Kinda’s attention was pulled by a group of people tussling to provide assistance to the two men who slipped on a rock and fell into the pool’s trough. Unfortunately, since nobody had signals on their phone, efforts to call for assistance went in vain. That is when Kinda and his friends decided to remove their turbans and tie them together in makeshift rope.

Kinda told NBC News, “We were trying to think how we could get them out, but we didn’t know how to. We looked for help for 10 minutes, after which we came up with the idea to tie our turbans together."

In the video, a man is seen trying to catch some friction on the rock he is standing on but failing. This is when the makeshift rope is thrown at him. He grabs onto it, and Kinda and his friends pull him away from danger. All this while, the five Sikh men are heard shouting instructions for the man they were pulling.

Robert Laing, Search and Rescue Manager, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, said, “Several people get injured every year as a result of slips and fall; Many succumb to the injuries."

