WATCH: Flamingos Flocking to Tamil Nadu Sanctuary is a Visual Treat

Some of the most addictive and visually appealing videos that go viral are animal videos. Doesn’t matter of they are domestic or wild, we just love adorable antics of animals. Add a picturesque backdrop, and the video will win hearts all over. The latest one to do so is a video of a flock of flamingoes paddling through a shallow water body at the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary at Kodiakarai in Tamil Nadu.

The Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary is situated in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. It is around 370 km south of state capital Chennai.

The migratory birds seem to move one after the other in an orderly line. The video was shared by Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary of Environment Climate Change and Forests of Tamil Nadu. She captioned the video, “Point Calimere (Kodiakarai ) Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu is abuzz with thousands of migratory birds."

The video was shared on December 25 and has about 8000 views. Users were wowed and found it amazing. A user commented, “Flamingos…Nature has no boundaries". Another wrote, “Looks great Madam… Last time I visited was in December 2004 at the time of tsunami". Some just posted heart emoticons in the comments section.

There are a total of four flamingo species in the American continents and two of them are native to Asia, Africa and Europe. These social birds are found in colonies of thousands.

The lagoons at Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary are believed to attract migratory birds to the sanctuary. Apart from them, other bird species that visit the sanctuary include teal, black-tailed godwit, blue-tailed bee-eater, myna, drongo, brown-headed gull and the painted stork.

Point Calimere forest area, declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1967, is famous for large congregations of waterbirds, especially greater flamingoes. It is also home to antelopes, chitals, wild boars, feral horses and blackbucks.

