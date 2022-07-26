WATCH: Flight Attendant Discovers Snake Head in Meal Onboard Budget Airline

A flight attendant on board a Turkish airline allegedly discovered a severed snake head while they were preparing the inflight meals. The cabin crew member was flying with a SunExpress flight bound from Ankara, Turkey to Dusseldorf, Germany on July 21 when they found a reptile’s head in the food.

The cabin crew member claimed that the snake head was found in between the vegetables and potato dish. As per a report by Gazete Duvar, the food was provided by Sancak Inflight, a catering service associated with SunExpress airlines. The cabin crew was eating the food when they found the head lying in the utensil.

A video of the alleged discovery too surfaced online where a small snakehead can be seen in the leftover dish.

Take a look:

Soon after the incident came to light, SunExpress airlines released a statement declaring that an investigation has been started to look into the matter. Issued to the Turkish Press, the statement mentioned that providing the highest quality services is their “top priority." This included both their “guests and employees."

The statement added, “We would like to inform you that the allegations and shares in the press regarding in-flight food service are absolutely unacceptable and a detailed investigation has been initiated on the subject," as reported by The Sun. The caterer, Sancak Inflight, also issued a statement denying the allegations.

The catering service mentioned that they did not use “any of the foreign objects that were supposedly in the food when cooking." The service stated that the “foreign object" was added after the food was prepared since the food is cooked at high temperatures and the possibility of finding a fresh snake head in their food did not make sense.

It is also alleged that this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. The airline’s staff has previously complained of finding snails and beetles in the food.

