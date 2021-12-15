Watch: Food Blogger Tries 'Pani Puri Ice Cream' and Her Reaction is Not What You Expected

In the last few days, several bizarre food concoctions have come to the fore, all credits to social media food bloggers. After the Ice cream vada pav and Mango Dolly Ice-cream chaat, here is another bizarre culinary trend with ice cream at its centre. A video of a food blogger from Bangalore trying pani puri ice cream has taken the internet by storm. In the now-viral clip, the food blogger Anjali Dhingra is seen eating the bizarre dish – pani puri ice cream. Sharing the clip on her Instagram account, Anjali has sparked a debate on this spin-off. However, it appears the food blogger is not disappointed with the weird combination.

Anjali revealed in the video that the pani puri ice cream was home delivered from a Bangalore eatery, which goes by the name Dock Frost’d. She opened the packaging and to her surprise, the ice cream was filled in the puris. Talking about her review of the pani puri ice cream, she said “It tastes like khatta imli ka ice cream (it tastes like ice cream of sour tamarind). Anjali opined that “it is not that bad." So far, the video has amassed 149k views and several comments.

Advertisement

Watch the full video here:

Though some Instagram users thought it was definitely a weird combination, others said that pani puri ice cream is worth trying. A user wrote, “Sab pani puri ka naam kharab kr rhe hai btw loved it (Everybody is ruining the name of pani puri, by the way loved it)." Another said, “this seems so unique and weird at the same time." “Yaar rasgulla chat se behtar hi hoga (Hopefully, it would be better than rasgulla chat)," a third wrote.

Advertisement

In the caption, the Instagram influencer asked her followers whether they prefer pani puri or the dahi puri? Both delicious street foods are loved by people across the country. Which one is your favorite?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.