WATCH: Former Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Spits on Live TV in Viral Debate

Former Pakistan minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad spat during a live television debate and the footage of the interview has taken social media by storm. The indecent gesture came after Ahmad was asked a question about the current Interior Minister of Pakistan Rana Sanaullah. Ahmad’s demeanor turned so aggressive that he spat on live TV, leaving the other participants of the debate and the host utterly shocked.

In his response, he was urging General Qamar Bajwa to reign in Rana Sanaullah. Ahmad spoke about the type of language that the current Interior Minister of Pakistan uses to talk to people. He claimed that no senior army officer in the country will salute Sanaullah, instead, they will spit on him. He said, “I would like to urge General Qamar Bajwa to rein in Rana Sanaullah. The type of language he uses, do you think anyone will salute him? Will security forces salute him? They will spit on him."

Immediately after making the comment, Ahmad spat on live TV during the debate. The footage of the incident was shared online by journalist Naila Inayat via Twitter on Thursday, August 4. She captioned the video, “His new portfolio should be: minister for spitting on live TV." Take a look at the clip here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it was highly condemned by netizens all across the globe. A user, while reacting to the viral clip, called Ahmad a clown. The user wrote, “Lol…He actually spat on live television. What a clown."

Another said it was utterly disgusting of him to do that on live TV. The use further asked God to save citizens from leaders like Ahmad, “How disgusting …..and these are the leaders. God save the public!"

While a slew of users called him out for his inappropriate gesture, many added funny anecdotes and hilarious memes to the entire incident. Take a look at a few more responses below:

Within just a day the viral video has garnered over 25 thousand views on the micro-blogging site. Meanwhile, the clip has also received over 700 likes and 136 interactions in the form of retweets.

